Advertisement

Dolphins place Bowden on IR, end his season

He injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week.
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice,...
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Miami Dolphins have played Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.

Bowden will not be eligible to return this season unless the Dolphins release him and he signs with another team. He injured his hamstring during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last week and now his second year with the Dolphins is over.

As a rookie last season, the former Kentucky star had 28 catches for 211 yards.

Bowden tweeted the following after his injury last week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) watches during NFL football training camp...
Landon Young No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle
The sign is located at Gate 12.
Kentucky unveils John Schlarman sign at Kroger Field
Mark Stoops in Louisville.
Stoops addresses off-the-field issues at Kickoff Luncheon