Fayette Co. Public Schools offering free COVID-19 tests for employees, students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has announced a plan to provide free COVID-19 testing to employees and students.
FCPS says effective immediately, the district’s health care partners will be offering voluntary free COVID-19 testing for all interested FCPS students and employees on several of their campuses, district facilities, and community locations.
No appointments are necessary and drive-thru testing will be available at the following sites:
- Frederick Douglass High School, 2000 Winchester Road, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1600 Man o’ War Boulevard, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays.
- Bryan Station High School, 201 Eastin Road, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
- Southern Middle School, 400 Wilson Downing Road, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
- Lafayette High School, 401 Reed Lane, from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursdays.
- Old Central Office Building, 701 East Main Street, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.
- Rise STEM Academy, 2420 Spurr Road, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.
People can go to any of the testing sites regardless of where they work or attend school.
Wild Health and the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government are also opening the following walk-up clinic testing sites, which will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. Same day appointments are available there.
- Immanuel Baptist Church, 2261 Armstrong Mill Road, starting Aug. 28, days of operation: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
- Fayette County Public Schools, 100 Midland Ave., starting Aug. 26, days of operation: 7 days per week.
- Lexington Legends Ballpark, 2017 Legends Lane, starting Aug. 31, days of operation: Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
