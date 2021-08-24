Fayette Co. Public Schools offering free COVID-19 tests for employees, students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has announced a plan to provide free COVID-19 testing to employees and students.

FCPS says effective immediately, the district’s health care partners will be offering voluntary free COVID-19 testing for all interested FCPS students and employees on several of their campuses, district facilities, and community locations.

No appointments are necessary and drive-thru testing will be available at the following sites:

People can go to any of the testing sites regardless of where they work or attend school.

Wild Health and the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government are also opening the following walk-up clinic testing sites, which will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. Same day appointments are available there.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.