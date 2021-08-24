FCPS board approves COVID-19 leave policy for employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board approved a COVID-19 leave policy at its meeting Monday night.

It’s modeled after the state board’s policy that includes 10 COVID-related sick days for vaccinated employees who have to quarantine as a result of the virus, or who have children who have to quarantine.

The policy does not apply to unvaccinated employees.

Pleased to share our Board voted unanimously tonight to approve 10 COVID-19 related sick days for vaccinated employees who have to isolate as a result of a COVID or who have children who have to quarantine or isolate as a result of COVID-19. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YAs74oJH4Y — Tyler Murphy (@TylerMurphyKY) August 24, 2021

