FCPS board approves COVID-19 leave policy for employees
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board approved a COVID-19 leave policy at its meeting Monday night.
It’s modeled after the state board’s policy that includes 10 COVID-related sick days for vaccinated employees who have to quarantine as a result of the virus, or who have children who have to quarantine.
The policy does not apply to unvaccinated employees.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.