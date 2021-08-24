Advertisement

FCPS board approves COVID-19 leave policy for employees

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board approved a COVID-19 leave policy at its meeting Monday night.

It’s modeled after the state board’s policy that includes 10 COVID-related sick days for vaccinated employees who have to quarantine as a result of the virus, or who have children who have to quarantine.

The policy does not apply to unvaccinated employees.

