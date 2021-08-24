Jim Caldwell’s forecast | Summer steam sticks around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Yesterday’s highs reached near 90 and above with heat index values that raced toward the mid-90s and you can expect it again today. Once again we can expect the true signs of summer to take hold of these final days of August. Most of us will remain on the dry side other than the high sweat factor. If you’re outside for any amount of time you will know exactly what I’m talking about with a high level of humidity around. The air we have out there has more of a tropical flavor rather than a typical muggy day. When you consider the daytime highs are going to be around 90 again then that tropical air is factored into the equation we go 95+ for your heat index. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible out there today, but the better chances will not be here until Wednesday. Those chances are not significant but it’s the best we have until the pattern really takes a shift by the time we reach your Thursday. The remainder of the week will feature chances of showers and thunderstorms for the entire area I don’t think that we see a washout but we do have the chances around to keep things pretty active. There is relief on the horizon but it won’t be here until next week. A cold front will finally roll out with some Canadian air and drive across the commonwealth of Kentucky. This should feel pretty good compared to what we have here lately.Take care of each other.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.