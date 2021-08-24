Advertisement

Kentucky unveils John Schlarman sign at Kroger Field

By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football program has unveiled a sign in the Gate 12 plaza of Kroger Field to honor the legacy of former offensive line coach John Schlarman.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, his coaching staff and his players joined Schlarman’s family Tuesday afternoon to unveil the banner.

The sign reads: “You come together, nobody can stop you” and it also says The Big Blue Wall with Schlarman’s No. 65 he wore during his playing days. Kentucky also plans to to honor Schlarman with a permanent tribute inside Kroger Field at a later date.

