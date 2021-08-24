Landon Young No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Pro Football Focus, former Kentucky offensive lineman Landon Young is the No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle this preseason.

Young was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Highest-graded rookie OTs this preseason



1. Samuel Cosmi, Washington - 81.7

2. Landon Young, Saints - 78.7

3. Liam Eichenberg, Dolphins - 78.3

4. Dan Moore Jr, Steelers - 76.1



PFF also ranked Washington Football Team standout Jamin Davis as the highest-ranked rookie defender Friday night.

