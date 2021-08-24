Advertisement

LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium

LSU hasn’t decide whether masks will be required for vaccinated adults.
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State in Baton Rouge, La., in this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo. LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID 19 or a recent negative test. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community,” Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “We are confident our fans will do the same.” (AP Photo/Patrick Dennis, File)(Patrick Dennis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a recent negative test.

The university is the third Power 5 program to impose those restrictions. The policy will be in effect when LSU’s plays its home opener on Sept. 11 against McNeese State.

Children ages 5 to 11 will be required to wear masks. LSU hasn’t decide whether masks will be required for vaccinated adults.

