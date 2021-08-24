LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
LSU hasn’t decide whether masks will be required for vaccinated adults.
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a recent negative test.
The university is the third Power 5 program to impose those restrictions. The policy will be in effect when LSU’s plays its home opener on Sept. 11 against McNeese State.
Children ages 5 to 11 will be required to wear masks. LSU hasn’t decide whether masks will be required for vaccinated adults.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.