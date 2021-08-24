Man facing charges after shots fired at Lexington hotel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing charges after police said he fired a gun.

Police said 40-year-old Anthony Harris fired a shot in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on Wilhite Drive.

Officers said it took more than an hour before Harris was taken into custody after being tased by police.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said a woman was in the hotel room with Harris, but she was not hurt.

