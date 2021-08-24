More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County bus routes are canceled Tuesday morning amid a driver shortage.

Here are the morning routes affected by the cancellations:

Bus 974, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy

Bus 874 Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 1805, SCAPA

Bus 224, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 1965, Garrett Morgan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Winburn

Bus 2118, RISE Academy

Bus 770 Harrison, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 412, Julius Marks, Bryan Station Middle

The district has canceled bus routes four times so far this semester.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.

The district posts route cancellations on its website.

