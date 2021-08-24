Advertisement

More school bus routes canceled in Fayette County Tuesday morning

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County bus routes are canceled Tuesday morning amid a driver shortage.

Here are the morning routes affected by the cancellations:

  • Bus 974, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson Academy
  • Bus 874 Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 1805, SCAPA
  • Bus 224, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 1965, Garrett Morgan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Winburn
  • Bus 2118, RISE Academy
  • Bus 770 Harrison, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 412, Julius Marks, Bryan Station Middle

The district has canceled bus routes four times so far this semester.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.

The district posts route cancellations on its website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

