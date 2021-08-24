Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A record number of Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, almost 1,900 are in the hospital because of the virus. That includes almost 300 people on ventilators.

Healthcare leaders have said their biggest issue right now is staffing. Employees have been working for 17 months straight, and some said they were feeling hopeful in July when numbers started to drop. This latest surge has undone much of that work.

Monday, Aug. 23, Governor Andy Beshear said he would be requesting support from FEMA for strained healthcare systems. He would also have the National Guard continue helping those locations, which include St. Claire Regional in Morehead, the Pikeville Medical Center, and the medical center in Bowling Green.

In Lexington, facilities have availability, but leaders have told WKYT they have been strained. The chief nursing officer at Baptist Health said they have all been working together since March.

“We speak daily,” Dee Beckman said. “The main facilities here in Lexington and our surrounding counties try to gauge where we all are as a healthcare team. So we’re working together to try to take care of everyone in the eastern part of the state so that we don’t try to get, so not in that ICU crunch.”

As of Tuesday, Robertson County is the only one of Kentucky’s 120 counties not in the red zone.

