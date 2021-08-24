Advertisement

Some southern Ky. hospitals feeling strain of summer COVID-19 surge

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 cases are increasing in southern Kentucky, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is seeing more patients.

The pressure to care for more patients is said to be significant to extreme.

“We last week were in the 18 range for admitted patients. This week we were as high as 28, we are now at 26,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

He said most of those are unvaccinated people and much younger than the patients they saw during surges last year.

“The average age the last couple of months is 55. The average age last year is older, late 60s,” Parker said.

Some hospitals across Kentucky are putting off elective surgeries. We’re told that at Lake Cumberland, they are treating each one on a case-by-case basis.

Parker said not only are COVID cases increasing, but other health ailments also. And he said it’s very important not to ignore other conditions.

“We also believe that some of these elected procedures are incredibly important. Some have been rescheduled because of the pandemic,” Parker said.

Parker said their capacity is always fluid, sometimes up or down, and said they can always create capacity in other places.

The Lake Cumberland CEO said they are working on a number of events and activities to help with staff resiliency and morale.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

The sign is located at Gate 12.
Kentucky unveils John Schlarman sign at Kroger Field
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Estill County fair is back again, but...
Officials prepare to kick off Estill Co. Fair, despite several challenges
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Closing arguments underway for trial of man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin