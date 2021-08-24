Some southern Ky. hospitals feeling strain of summer COVID-19 surge

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 cases are increasing in southern Kentucky, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is seeing more patients.

The pressure to care for more patients is said to be significant to extreme.

“We last week were in the 18 range for admitted patients. This week we were as high as 28, we are now at 26,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

He said most of those are unvaccinated people and much younger than the patients they saw during surges last year.

“The average age the last couple of months is 55. The average age last year is older, late 60s,” Parker said.

Some hospitals across Kentucky are putting off elective surgeries. We’re told that at Lake Cumberland, they are treating each one on a case-by-case basis.

Parker said not only are COVID cases increasing, but other health ailments also. And he said it’s very important not to ignore other conditions.

“We also believe that some of these elected procedures are incredibly important. Some have been rescheduled because of the pandemic,” Parker said.

Parker said their capacity is always fluid, sometimes up or down, and said they can always create capacity in other places.

The Lake Cumberland CEO said they are working on a number of events and activities to help with staff resiliency and morale.

