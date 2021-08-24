Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Aug. 24, 2021)
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Aug. 24, 2021)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1035/fig-balsamic-glazed-beef-kabobs
FIG-BALSAMIC GLAZED BEEF KABOBS
Lots of flavor without a lot of work. Top Sirloin Steak kabobs are even more delicious when paired with a fig preserve sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 pieces
- 1/2 cup fig preserves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
COOKING:
- Soak four 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into sixteen 1-1/4-inch pieces.
Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Flat Iron or Ranch Steaks, cut 3/4-inch thick may be substituted for Top Sirloin Steak.
- Alternately thread beef and onion pieces evenly onto skewers. Set aside.
- Combine preserves, vinegar, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl; reserve 1/4 cup for dipping. Brush kabobs with some of remaining sauce.
- Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning and basting with sauce every 2 minutes.
- Season kabobs with salt, as desired. Serve with reserved sauce for dipping.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.