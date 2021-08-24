Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Aug. 24, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Aug. 24, 2021)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1035/fig-balsamic-glazed-beef-kabobs

FIG-BALSAMIC GLAZED BEEF KABOBS

Lots of flavor without a lot of work. Top Sirloin Steak kabobs are even more delicious when paired with a fig preserve sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 pieces
  • 1/2 cup fig preserves, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

COOKING:

  • Soak four 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into sixteen 1-1/4-inch pieces.

Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Flat Iron or Ranch Steaks, cut 3/4-inch thick may be substituted for Top Sirloin Steak.

  • Alternately thread beef and onion pieces evenly onto skewers. Set aside.
  • Combine preserves, vinegar, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl; reserve 1/4 cup for dipping. Brush kabobs with some of remaining sauce.
  • Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning and basting with sauce every 2 minutes.
  • Season kabobs with salt, as desired. Serve with reserved sauce for dipping.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Cody Burke (Aug. 19, 2021)
Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Ally Blake (Aug. 17, 2021)
Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Victor Puente (Aug. 12, 2021)
Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Victor Puente (Aug. 10, 2021)