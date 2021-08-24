LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Amanda Hall (Aug. 24, 2021)

FIG-BALSAMIC GLAZED BEEF KABOBS

Lots of flavor without a lot of work. Top Sirloin Steak kabobs are even more delicious when paired with a fig preserve sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 medium red onion, cut into 12 pieces

1/2 cup fig preserves, chopped

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

COOKING:

Soak four 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into sixteen 1-1/4-inch pieces.

Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Flat Iron or Ranch Steaks, cut 3/4-inch thick may be substituted for Top Sirloin Steak.

Alternately thread beef and onion pieces evenly onto skewers. Set aside.

Combine preserves, vinegar, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl; reserve 1/4 cup for dipping. Brush kabobs with some of remaining sauce.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning and basting with sauce every 2 minutes.

Season kabobs with salt, as desired. Serve with reserved sauce for dipping.

