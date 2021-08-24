Advertisement

TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after leaving office, scandal-tainted former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suffered another defeat Tuesday, losing the special Emmy Award he received last year for his daily, televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s resignation amid a torrent of sexual harassment allegations it was taking away the prize and removing any reference to him in its official materials.

A message seeking comment was left with Cuomo’s lawyer.

Cuomo left office at 12 a.m. Tuesday, two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face an impeachment battle that seemed inevitable after a report by independent investigators — overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James — concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

The report marked a stunning downfall for Cuomo, whose leadership during the COVID-19 crisis drew widespread praise and accolades, including from the television academy, and led to a book deal for him worth at least $5 million.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, whose members include media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies, presented its Founders Award to Cuomo during a live-streamed ceremony in November.

In 2017, the academy reversed its decision to give the Founders Award to actor Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Other recipients of the award over the years have included former Vice President Al Gore, TV icon Oprah Winfrey, and director Steven Spielberg.

Cuomo used his more than 100 Powerpoint-driven slideshows and his sometimes emotional, sometimes acerbic style to provide daily updates and detail his administration’s efforts to guide the state through the pandemic, which has left tens of thousands of New Yorkers dead.

In announcing the award for Cuomo, International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said his briefings “worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure.”

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” Paisner said at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his executive order requiring students to wear masks in schools.
Beshear cancels his school mask order following Ky. Supreme Court decision
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Record number of Kentuckians hospitalized, in ICU, and on ventilators battling COVID, Beshear says
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police are still investigating two separate shootings in Lexington.
Woman killed, 3 hurt in separate Lexington shootings
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
Teen dead after late night shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on Afghanistan evacuations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House to vote on bill bolstering landmark voting law
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Crews scour creek, debris for survivors in Tennessee floods
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy
Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.
Giuliani associate to change plea in campaign finance case