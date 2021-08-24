Advertisement

University of Kentucky launches vaccine incentive program for students

Students we spoke with said they were happy to be back to in-person school.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is encouraging its students to get vaccinated.

The university launched a vaccine incentive program Tuesday.

Officials said they want everyone to get a vaccine to keep themselves and others safe. They said if that means putting out prizes like highly coveted sports passes or financial aid, they’re willing to do that.

“Right now our goal is to encourage, strongly encourage people to vaccinate,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton. “You will have had one shot of one of those approved vaccines, whether it’s Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer. That’s the eligibility, to be a student and to have had one shot of those vaccines.”

University officials said they’d invested more than $200,000 into this incentive program.

The university set an original goal to get more than 80 percent of the campus population vaccinated. They’re already up to 72 percent, and the number continues to rise as students update their vaccine information.

“I think people respond better to incentives to do things,” said junior Harrison Neyland. “So I think an incentive program to get a vaccine probably will work.”

One freshman said he felt it encouraged students to be responsible.

“I don’t think that they should mandate it at all, but I think it’s a good way to get people to choose the right way.” said another freshman, Randi Osborne.

Blanton said if incentives are the way to make progress, they will do them. He also said if there were another way to encourage vaccination, they would do that too.

The first drawing for prizes is set for Wednesday, Aug. 25. Drawings will continue through November.

