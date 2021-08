LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and members of the Healthcare Stakeholders group will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to update the Lexington community on COVID-19 concerns.

Watch live above at 11 a.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.