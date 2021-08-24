WKYT launches all-new ‘Everyday Kentucky’ program September 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT will launch “Everyday Kentucky” at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

The new show will air weekday mornings and feature a variety of local lifestyle content designed to “empower, engage, entertain, and educate.”

WKYT will continue its unmatched coverage of interesting content across the region. Instead of syndicated programming, WKYT opted to invest locally and is the largest producer of local programming in the Lexington market.

“We are excited for creating local content that is focused on the unique things, people, and places that our great state has to offer. It gives us the opportunity to showcase good things going on in our community,” WKYT President and General Manager Jeff Anderson said.

WKYT’s Andrea Walker, Jim Caldwell, Amber Kennoy, Dave Baker, and Martina Barksdale will host the station’s newly-launched program.

“Viewers often say they are looking for more uplifting content,” said Walker. “My hope for this show is that it shines a light on the good we see in people every day in our community. "

“Everyday Kentucky” is the station’s initiative to meet the rapidly-growing demand from viewers for more local programming and lifestyle content.

“I will always love weather and being there for our viewers. I’m also looking forward to stepping off the green screen and being part of this exciting new program,” said Caldwell who is the station’s morning and noon meteorologist.

The addition of “Everyday Kentucky” reflects WKYT’s commitment to providing more local programming, weather, and lifestyle content to viewers across multiple platforms as well as supporting Kentucky businesses.

Baker, who’s been on the air at WKYT since 1982, will be joined by Kennoy in leading the effort to showcase businesses in an engaging way.

In addition to serving as the producer of “Everyday Kentucky,” Barksdale will be part on the on-air team.

“I’m thrilled to be back in my hometown of Lexington, KY. One thing that brought me back, (besides the bourbon and food) is the love of community and I can’t wait to showcase this amazing community through Everyday Kentucky. I’m looking forward to everyone seeing the positive and bright side of the Bluegrass,” said Barksdale, a Lexington-native who joined WKYT from WLBT in Jackson, Miss., where she served in a similar role.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.