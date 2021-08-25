Advertisement

Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.(Source: RR Auction via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Someone shelled out nearly $800,000 for a rare Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and one of Apple’s angel investors in 1980.

RR Auction said it was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer, whose dad negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

A note inside the manual reads: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The manual was also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

Other Apple-related memorabilia sold during the auction included a letter with Jobs’ signature, which sold for nearly $480,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police said 40-year-old Anthony Harris fired a shot in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on...
Man facing charges after shots fired at Lexington hotel
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began

Latest News

FILE - In this April 1, 2020 file photo, several dozen Delta Air Lines jets are parked at...
Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to tackle cybersecurity with tech, finance leaders
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Jury deliberating in federal murder case against man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin
Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe
Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Tourists find smoke closures at Lake Tahoe area