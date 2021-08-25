Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of late August steam across Kentucky as heat index numbers hit triple digits for some. This comes with an increasing chance for some storms to flare up today with a better shot coming over the next couple of days. Next week could get really interesting with a tropical system in the Gulf that could impact our weather.

Let’s kick this party off by talking about about the weather of the precious present. Highs today are back into the upper 80s and low 90s for many. Scattered storms continue into tonight and a few could put down very heavy rains.

The threat for showers and storms will increase a bit for Thursday into Friday.

This brings our temps down a few degree before they bounce right back up this weekend. It looks like a weekend that will feature a stray storm or two to go along with more steam.

The system moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is the one that continues to look rather interesting. As expected, the models waffle on how to play this potential tropical storm or Hurricane, but there is a notable trend toward a Louisiana or Texas hit this weekend and early next week. This may bring tropical rains in here at some point.