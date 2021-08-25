Jim Caldwell’s forecast another day of summer steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat and humidity have been extremely uncomfortable here lately but today you might get a little bit of a break.If anyone gets a break it will be because of a few more showers and thunderstorms it likely develop out there this afternoon. Most of us will once again stay on the dry side. But the coverage of the scattered showers and thunderstorms might look a little bit better than what we’ve seen lately.

In between those storms the heat index values will still climb somewhere in the middle and upper 90s. The end of the week going over the weekend has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. That will also mean our daytime hires will be down compared to where they maxed out during the middle of the week.

