Jury deliberating in federal murder case against man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of a man in Knox County, but was later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin. The federal charges he is nopw facing are in connection with the same crime.(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The federal case against a southern Kentucky man, who was pardoned on his state charges, is now in the hands of a jury at the federal courthouse in London.

PREVIOUS: Closing arguments underway for trial of man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin

Patrick baker is accused of murdering Donald Mills.

The crime happened more than seven years ago.

Baker was pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, but now faces federal charges.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Tuesday and went back in just before 9 Wednesday morning. They have to decide, after hearing weeks of evidence, if Patrick Baker killed Donald Mills during a drug crime in May 2014.

Prosecutors say Baker shot and killed the Knox County man inside his home because Baker was trying to steal Mills’s drug stash.

The defense claims another man committed the crime.

Baker was tried and convicted of murder in Knox Circuit Court in 2017 and sentenced to 19 years but pardoned by then-Governor Matt Bevin in a flurry of pardons right before he left office in 2019.

However, weeks after that pardon, the FBI started their own investigation that culminated in Baker being charged in June of this year.

The jury has asked several questions of the court, the last being if they could see transcripts of the testimony of several witnesses. The judge said those would take too long to prepare and that the jury needs to go by their memory of what they heard.

Baker’s trial began two weeks ago. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

