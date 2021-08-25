Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health announced it has raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $15 per hour for all full-time, part-time and temporary workers at its nine hospitals and medical group.

The health care system also announced general increases for all staff, as well.

The increase will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 1.

The new minimum wage rate will be for all entry-level positions. Entry-level employees could be paid more than the minimum based on their years of experience in the job. The current federal and state minimum wage rate is now $7.25 an hour.

“Each employee plays a vital role in our ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities,’” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “These pay increases also acknowledge and recognize the heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.”

The wage increase will be in effect for all Baptist Health employees on the payroll as of Sept. 1, which is the start of the health system’s new fiscal year.

Baptist Health is hiring positions across all locations for clinical, non-clinical and executive roles. You can visit their website for more information at BaptistHealth.com/careers.

