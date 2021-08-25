McConnell, Barr announce grant to help Kentuckians recovering from addiction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the midst of the pandemic, the opioid epidemic in Kentucky also continues.

Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr visited Isaiah House in Woodford County to announce a large grant to help with long-term recovery:

The $2.4 million grant will address employment barriers for people in recovery.

The grant comes from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

It’s the largest federal assistance to go towards the Isaiah House in 22 years.

The grant will help serve more than 6,000 Kentuckians over a five year period.

It’ll provide career coaching, skills training, and job placement services for people leaving treatment and returning to the community.

