Advertisement

McConnell, Barr announce grant to help Kentuckians recovering from addiction

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the midst of the pandemic, the opioid epidemic in Kentucky also continues.

Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr visited Isaiah House in Woodford County to announce a large grant to help with long-term recovery:

The $2.4 million grant will address employment barriers for people in recovery.

The grant comes from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

It’s the largest federal assistance to go towards the Isaiah House in 22 years.

The grant will help serve more than 6,000 Kentuckians over a five year period.

It’ll provide career coaching, skills training, and job placement services for people leaving treatment and returning to the community.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Police said 40-year-old Anthony Harris fired a shot in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on...
Man facing charges after shots fired at Lexington hotel
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began

Latest News

Researchers at UK are joining a national study looking at how the virus spreads from person to...
Kentucky hospitals struggle to keep up as patients overrun COVID-19 units
File image
Case against six UK football players waived to grand jury
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Jury deliberating in federal murder case against man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin
Showers and storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast