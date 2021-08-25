NKY man arrested after attempt to exchange juvenile victim’s sensitive information for sexual acts

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 44-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after trying to exchange sensitive information about the juvenile in return for sexual acts.

Stephen Herald, 44, started talking with the juvenile victim at the start of August, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Herald has “embarrassing information” about the victim which he said he would keep private as long as the victim would perform sexual acts.

He told the victim he wanted her “to do things that she did not want to do.”

The victim refused Herald’s blackmail attempt and instead went to an adult she trusted, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was informed Monday about Herald talks with the victim.

He was arrested two days later on charges of promoting a minor in sex performance and prohibited use to electronic communication to procure a minor in a sexual performance.

