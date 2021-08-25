Advertisement

UK to host Southern in inaugural Unity basketball series

Series to run 5 years, against HBCUs from SWAC
UK will host Southern on Dec. 7 in the inaugural Unity Series.
UK will host Southern on Dec. 7 in the inaugural Unity Series.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will host Southern on Dec. 7 at Rupp Arena, as part of the inaugural Unity Series with the Southwestern Athletic Conference, it was announced on Wednesday.

“I am really proud of our leadership for identifying an opportunity to take what we do on the basketball court and leverage it into an annual weeklong event that will have a major impact on HBCUs and their students,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “My hope is this event not only opens the door for opportunities for students at HBCUs, but that others at our school and across the country will take advantage of the educational opportunities that we will put together to continue the meaningful conversations and changes that have taken place over the last year.”

The matchup will bring former UK guard Sean Woods back to Lexington. Woods enters his fourth season as the Jaguars’ head coach.

“It’s always nice to go back home and take your players to a place where you played at,” Woods said. “I’ve always wanted my guys to have the same kind of experience I had as a student-athlete and what better place to take them than to one of the most historic places in college basketball, Rupp Arena. Looking forward to being competitive and having a chance to win too, but not only that to have a chance to play in front of family and friends and take my guys to a place where it all started for me.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Police said 40-year-old Anthony Harris fired a shot in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on...
Man facing charges after shots fired at Lexington hotel
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began

Latest News

File image
Case against six UK football players waived to grand jury
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (6) does drills during NFL football practice,...
Dolphins place Bowden on IR, end his season
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) watches during NFL football training camp...
Landon Young No. 2 highest-graded rookie offensive tackle