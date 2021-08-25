Wednesday marks last day to sign up for Shot at a Million giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’re running out of time for your shot at a million dollars!
Wednesday, August 25 is the last day to sign up for Kentucky’s final drawing.
Two people have already won the top prize, and several Kentucky students won college scholarships to in-state colleges and universities.
If you’ve been vaccinated, or have at least the first dose, you can sign up here.
If you entered your name in the past, you’re still in the running for the final drawing.
