Baptist Health Corbin staff working long days, taking on new roles to help with COVID-19 surge

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The COVID-19 situation has worsened in just a few days at Baptist Health Corbin. But doctors and nurses say despite their increased workload, their determination to get through is extremely high.

The problem is a lack of staffing, resources and beds because of the increased cases there. Doctors and nurses say just since last week, they’ve seen more people needing care because of COVID-19.

‘’We come in every day to an ER full of patients, and a lobby full of patients,” said Rhonda Tucker with Baptist Health Corbin.

Last Friday they had 30 COVID patients at Baptist Health Corbin. As of Thursday, it’s 50. Doctors say all but two were unvaccinated. And medical officials say many of them ask the same question.

“They are asking ‘please can you help me get the vaccine?’” said Sandra Lockard with Baptist Health Corbin.

The Corbin hospital is seeing people young and old, but for those who are vaccinated, most are sent home after quick treatments. The hospital is overrun but doctors are concerned about other services that could suffer as a result.

“That we are in situations we are trying to get them to appropriate facilities—there are no beds. We are calling to multiple facilities, trying to get folks to appropriate care as needed. And they are seeing the same surges we are,” Dr. Christopher Troxell said.

“We would ask people if they are not educated on the vaccine, please consider it, they can call the hospital. We will help them any way we can,” Lockard said.

Last week we told you how some elective procedures are being put off. We are told they are re-examining other procedures that require an operating room because resources needed for COVID-19.

Corbin’s Chief of Staff says they peaked out at 44 over the winter.

