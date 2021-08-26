Brad Calipari joins men’s basketball staff as graduate assistant

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former Kentucky player Brad Calipari, head coach John Calipari’s son, will join the UK men’s basketball staff as a graduate assistant coach for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

As a graduate assistant, Brad Calipari will be involved in all on-court activities with the Wildcats including practices, individual workouts and film sessions. He will also play an integral role with the staff in the development of practice plans and advanced scouting of upcoming opponents.

Calipari played for the Wildcats from 2017-19 and was a part of a program that won 88 games, advanced to the Elite Eight twice, won a Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and two SEC Tournament titles. He finished his collegiate career at Detroit Mercy where he saw action in 33 games over two seasons for the Titans. During the 2019-20 season, Calipari averaged 6.1 points per game and connected on 51 3-pointers.

A 2019 graduate of Kentucky with a degree in communication, Calipari earned his undergraduate degree in three years. He was a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. At Detroit Mercy he completed a master’s degree in liberal studies in May of 2021. Calipari was a Detroit Mercy Athletic Director’s Honor Roll member and a Horizon League Spring Academic Honor Roll selection.

Calipari will pursue a master’s in kinesiology with an emphasis in sport leadership while as a member of the UK coaching staff.

John Calipari’s squad will return 42.1% of its minutes, 41.9% of its scoring, 39.0% of the rebounds, 42.4% of the assists and 60.6% of the 3-pointers from a season ago. For comparison, the only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams that returned more minutes and more points (in terms of percentages) than the 2021-22 team is slated to return were the 2011-12 national championship squad and the 2014-15 Final Four team that started the season 38-0.

Adding the Wildcats’ four transfers to the equation, Kentucky’s current 2021-22 roster includes 13,385 minutes, 5,203 points, 1,917 rebounds, 1,132 assists and 543 total 3-pointers in college basketball production.

