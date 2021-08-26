Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps and Scattered Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak system dropping into the region today and it’s bringing scattered showers and storms with it. This action continues into the weekend as our steamy air continues. The setup next week continues to get more and more of my attention as a Gulf tropical system may impact our weather.

Scattered showers and storms will be noted out there today, but not everyone sees rain. Those who do are in line for downpours. Those who don’t are in line for a lot of steam air with temps ranging from the middle 80s to low 90s.

The threat for a few storms returns on Friday and that may impact a high school football game or two. Temps are down just a bit compared to the past few days, but we stay very muggy.

Our weekend will also feature a storm or two around as we stay steamy.

Now, let’s get to the focus of the forecast and that’s on the tropics. In particular, it’s the storm heading toward the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. This will become Hurricane Ida as it heads toward Louisiana by Sunday and Monday.

What’s left of this may bring rain and wind our way by the time we get into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. That’s certainly something for us to watch.