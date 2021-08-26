EKU’s McKinney ready for healthy start to 2021 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The start of the 2021 football season cannot get here fast enough for EKU quarterback Parker McKinney because of how the 2020 campaign ended.

“”It was very hard,” said the Colonels’ signal caller from Coalfield, Tennessee. “I love to be out on the field helping my team anyway I can, so to be sitting on the sidelines watching, it was very difficult because obviously I wanted to be out there.”

McKinney started the first six games in 2020 before an arm injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

“I couldn’t physically be out there throwing the ball. It was just something I wasn’t able to do so it was definitely hard seeing my team go through all that and not be able to be out there with them.”

Head Coach Walt Wells has watched McKinney recover and start to take ownership of the offense. That was rather difficult in 2020 due to Covid protocols and learning a new offense.

“Parker has improved in that area too and he’s started shifting the protection for us and not just putting it all on those guys (offensive linemen),” said Wells at EKU media day.

“If the quarterback can see it (the defensive coverages), which he should, he should be able to just knock it over and now Parker has progressed to that point.”

In 2020, McKinney completed 64 percent of his passes (102-out of-160) for 1,358 yards with 12 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

McKinney was chosen as the STATS Perform National Player of the Week in EKU’s first win of 2020 after completing 16-of-26 passes for 274 yards and four TDs in a win at The Citadel.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.