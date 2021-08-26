Franklin Co. Schools moving to NTI through Sept. 7

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County Schools will be closed next week.

Students will be given NTI work to complete from August 30 through September 3.

School leaders say they hope the closure will help reduce COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff in quarantine.

Sports will continue through next week.

School leaders hope to have students back in the classroom on Tuesday, September 7.

