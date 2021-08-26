Advertisement

Gunman accidentally shot himself before pistol whipping man at McDonald’s, per LMPD

A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.
A Thursday evening shooting at a McDonald's near Bashford Manor is being investigated by LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An argument between two men at a McDonald’s near Bashford Manor ended with one of them in the hospital facing criminal charges.

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisvile Metro Police Department officers were called to the fast food restaurant in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road near Costco on a shooting call, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Officers found a man who had been shot and learned he accidently shot himself after drawing a gun on a second man he was arguing with.

Witnesses told investigators he then pistol whipped the second man, who ended up with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injury is not serious, Smiley said. He is facing criminal charges.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

Latest News

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in Kentucky to help the COVID-19 response. FEMA will...
FEMA sending teams to help areas hard-hit by Kentucky’s COVID-19 surge
The steam will lead to thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heat Index values climb to the mid-90s again.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little sizzle with some storms
See which bus routes are canceled in Lexington for Friday
Jamie Kennedy coached at Johnson Central for nine seasons.
Johnson Central community remembers late coach