Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another steamy and stormy day

A little more sizzle
A little more sizzle(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another steamy and stormy day

Just like yesterday, showers & thunderstorms will be rolling through the region.

The steam will have some showers & thunderstorms to go along with it. The storms will take a big old bite out of the sizzle. However, the storms will not come for everyone at the same time. So there will be plenty of you stuck with the real sizzle.

A strong cold front will arrive around here early next week. It is what we call a cleansing cold front. It will knock temperatures down and push the humidity to a tolerable level.

Take care of each other!

