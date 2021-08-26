Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man has died following an explosion in Nicholasville.
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when it happened.
A witness caught intense video of the accident.
Padgett was flown to Cincinnati hospital where he died.
The cause of the explosion under investigation.
