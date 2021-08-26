Advertisement

Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man has died following an explosion in Nicholasville.

The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when it happened.

A witness caught intense video of the accident.

Padgett was flown to Cincinnati hospital where he died.

The cause of the explosion under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers’ mother: FBI ‘enthused’ on day 2 of Bardstown subdivision search
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies

Latest News

More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday
WATCH | More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington
WATCH | Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington
File image
One dead, another injured in Lincoln Co. motorcycle crash
Rural vaccine disparities are becoming increasingly evident as cases rise in Appalachian...
Great Health Divide | Rural vaccine disparities increasingly evident as cases rise in Appalachia