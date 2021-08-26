Advertisement

Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington pastor, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died.

Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.

He tested positive a little more than two weeks ago.

Church members say Parsons died Thursday morning.

In a statement, the church says Parsons leaves behind an impactful legacy in the lives of thousands of people:

In light of everything going on in the life of our church, we will not be doing phone calls or interviews at this time. Here is a brief statement from our church:

We are saddened by the loss of our beloved Lead Pastor, Tim Parsons. He was loved by many and he leaves an impactful legacy in the lives of thousands of people.

We are grateful that he is now in the presence of the Savior he loved so deeply and proclaimed so passionately. Thank you for your prayers and for respecting the privacy of the family in this difficult time.

Graham Withers

Associate Pastor

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers’ mother: FBI ‘enthused’ on day 2 of Bardstown subdivision search
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies

Latest News

More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday
WATCH | More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington
WATCH | Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington
A man was killed in a workplace accident February 5.
Georgetown Toyota plant to start rolling out electric fuel cells