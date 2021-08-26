Advertisement

Lexington rabbi condemns tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie

A Jewish leader in Kentucky is condemning a tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie. The tweet...
A Jewish leader in Kentucky is condemning a tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie. The tweet compared COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust.(CPAN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A Jewish leader in Kentucky is condemning a tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie.

The tweet compared COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust.

The Republican from northern Kentucky deleted the tweet Wednesday night.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Lexington said this comparison is offensive:

As a Jewish leader in Kentucky, I can not remain silent at the horrific tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie of the 4th District, who compared Covid restrictions to the Holocaust, and the murder of 6 million Jews.

This comparison is offensive, it’s ahistorical & amoral.

This shameful tweet shows tremendous ignorance of public policy, history, and a horrible lack of judgment. While we are relieved the congressman deleted the ill-thought-out tweet, such comments must be repudiated. The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson my personal mentor and the foremost Jewish leader of the modern era, spoke often about the need not only for education but for moral education. Ignorance like this lays to bare that need in our society today, and I have reached out to Congressman Massie’s office with an offer to share our communities perspective and to educate.

While the Congressman’s office has refused to speak to Jewish leaders repeatedly in the past, we continue to hope for more representation and communication in the future. Our community deserves it. These positions do not in any way represent the views of most Kentuckians. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has led the effort to combat antisemitism and organizations like Kentucky Educators for Holocaust Studies lead the way in combatting such ignorance and offense.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin

K.E.Ho.S.

So far, Massie has not acknowledged the tweet.

An intern for the the congressman went on Twitter Thursday to say he resigned his position because of the post:

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers’ mother: FBI ‘enthused’ on day 2 of Bardstown subdivision search
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Latest News

A negative test result or proof of vaccination is required. You’ll need photocopies or the...
Railbird music festival returns with COVID-19 precautions in place
Franklin County Schools are returning in person for the first time this semester.
Franklin Co. Schools moving to NTI through Sept. 7
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began
Baptist Health Corbin staff are exhausted and overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Baptist Health Corbin staff working long days, taking on new roles to help with COVID-19 surge