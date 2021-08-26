More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County bus routes are canceled Thursday morning amid a driver shortage.

Here are the routes affected by the cancellations:

Bus 227, Bryan Station High School

Bus 871, Garrett Morgan, Nothern, Crawford

Bus 1965, Garrett Morgan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Winburn

Bus 960, RISE

Bus 770, Harrison, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 226, STABLES, MLK

Bus 610, Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 1805, SCAPA

Bus 883, Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 2126, STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown

The district has canceled bus routes several times so far this semester.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.

The district posts route cancellations on its website.

