More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More Fayette County bus routes are canceled Thursday morning amid a driver shortage.
Here are the routes affected by the cancellations:
- Bus 227, Bryan Station High School
- Bus 871, Garrett Morgan, Nothern, Crawford
- Bus 1965, Garrett Morgan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Winburn
- Bus 960, RISE
- Bus 770, Harrison, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 226, STABLES, MLK
- Bus 610, Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 1805, SCAPA
- Bus 883, Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 2126, STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown
The district has canceled bus routes several times so far this semester.
Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.
The district posts route cancellations on its website.
