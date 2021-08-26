Musical miracle: UK students reunited with stolen instruments; suspects arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Months ago, two performers at the UK College of Fine Arts, JuRang Kim and Colleen Scott, went to their lockers and the unthinkable happened—their instruments were stolen. Last week a professor saw an ad on Facebook Marketplace for the ladies’ instruments and was able to call the police and get them back.

“I talked with Colleen the day or two before we found it. We talked about how much hope we had. I said 10 percent, I think she said two percent,” Kim said.

Fortunately, the odds were in their favor. The instruments, a violin and oboe worth thousands of dollars and some over hundreds of years old, were back, but not without some damages.

“There are some cracks, they are new and old, but these are really sensitive,” Kim said.

The violin is still being investigated and because of the damage, it’s not useable at the time. But having to use other means taught her a lot about herself.

“The music is myself. It was not just the tool that I used, it was just the object. I am rejoicing that my instrument’s back in my arms, however I am grooved from this experience,” Kim said.

The violin has been with her for many years, many recitals and many countries and she’s elated just to have it back.

“First of all I want to thank to my God who worked it out as his grace and I want to thank UK, who always supported me and my professors, also friends and family and church friends,” Kim said.

With the money raised from a GoFundMe she was able to get a new violin and once the investigation ends, she will get her old one repaired.

Police tell us two suspects were arrested. William Bradley Hill of Nicholasville was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest. Charles Edward Duh of Nicholasville was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more. Both are currently in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

William B. Hill (left), Charles Duh (Jessamine County Detention Center)

