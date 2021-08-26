Advertisement

Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The need for nurses is critical right now.

COVID-19 units across the state are overrun and, now, the Kentucky Hospital Association is asking retired nurses to come back to help with the nursing shortage.

Even before the pandemic, hospitals faced a staffing shortage and, with COVID-19 picking back up, the problem has gotten worse.

To alleviate the problem, the KHA is calling on all licensed nurses, including those retired or no longer in the industry, to assist hospitals in fighting the pandemic.

Deb Campbell with KHA says nurses make up the largest shortage among healthcare professionals. She says many nurses have retired and some are just tired of the pandemic.

“This is has gone a long time. When we had the respid and things were a little bit better, people starting to get back, and then it hit again,” Campbell said. “It’s been very disheartening for people and added to Their sense of burnout.”

However, with COVID-19 cases rising, nurses are need more than ever. KHA has reached out to the Kentucky Board of Nursing to help retired nurses renew their licenses. It has also asked lawmakers to expand the job scope of other health professionals like medical assistants.

If you’re a licensed nurse and would like to help out, you can find an application on Kentucky Hospital Association’s website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers’ mother: FBI ‘enthused’ on day 2 of Bardstown subdivision search
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies

Latest News

More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday
WATCH | More school bus routes canceled in Lexington Thursday
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington
WATCH | Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington
A man was killed in a workplace accident February 5.
Georgetown Toyota plant to start rolling out electric fuel cells
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19