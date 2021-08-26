One dead, another injured in Lincoln Co. motorcycle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash at U.S. 50 East around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a 19-year-old Leah Merkel was driving the motorcycle when she lost control and hit a guard rail.

Merkel and Colin Brown were ejected from the motorcycle. The sheriff’s office says Brown is in his early 20s.

Merkel died in the crash and Brown was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

