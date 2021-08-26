Advertisement

Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington

According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday off Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court.

Police tell WKYT they received a call of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old victim, identified by the coroner as Berkley Parks, with a gunshot wound.

Parks later died at the hospital.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect has since been arrested on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and receiving stolen property - firearm. The suspect is being held in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

