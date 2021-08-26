Advertisement

‘Put the guns down:’ Family of Lexington murder victim pleads for end to violence

During an emotional vigil, friends and family leaned on each other as they cope with the loss of Jameisha Beattie.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family is mourning after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Lexington.

“We’re taking it one day at a time. One day at a time,” said Shameka McCalister, Jaimesha Beattie’s mom.

On Sunday, Jaimesha was shot and killed at the Waffle House on S. Broadway. The 22-year-old mom left behind a 2-year-old son.

“She loved that baby. She did a 360 when she had him,” McCalister said.

During an emotional vigil, friends and family leaned on each other as they cope with the tragedy. Jaimesha’s parents gave a strong message to the one who took her daughter’s life.

“I hope God has mercy on your soul. Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. I just want justice…” McCalister said. “I’m not mad at you and I don’t hate you. Because you’ve got a higher power to answer to.”

“Please turn yourself in, or come forward with information,” said James Beattie, Jaimesha’s dad.

Jaimesha’s death is the 26th homicide of the year in Lexington. Her family is pleading for people to stop the violence.

“Put the guns down. It’s crazy. We just, our generation, there’s going to be nothing left. Y’all killing innocent people. Innocent people,” McCalister said.

Now, a son is without his mother and a family is missing a piece of their heart.

“We loved our friend. And we hope she gets her justice that she deserves because it wasn’t meant for her,” said Jakira Allen, a friend of Jaimesha.

Two other people were shot in Sunday morning’s shooting. They were treated for non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

