Salato Wildlife Education Center closing temporarily
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort is closing until further notice, effective August 26.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the center will close temporarily to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to guests and staff.
Advance online ticket sales and reservations for field trips and groups are currently suspended.
