Some Princess Cruises ships not sailing until 2022

Princess Cruises is abandoning plans to sail its Diamond Princess and Island Princess ships this year.(CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A cruise line is delaying two ships’ return to sea due to the pandemic.

The Diamond Princess was set to sail to South America and Antarctica in 2021 and 2022.

Those trips have been canceled along with its 2022 world cruise.

Princess is also scrapping plans for two December cruises on the Island Princess.

Both ships will now wait until spring of 2022 to sail.

Passengers who booked canceled cruises can either get a full refund, future cruise credit or book for a future cruise.

Princess said people have until Sept. 30 to fill out a claim form or the cruise line will automatically move them to a replacement voyage.

