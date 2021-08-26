Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Ky. Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles (Aug. 26, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55799/foil-packet-beef-and-vegetable-meal

FOIL PACKET BEEF AND VEGETABLE MEAL

Build a packet with shredded beef, beef sausage and vegetables and cook on the grill. Super easy and fun for the whole family. And … no clean up.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 ounces refrigerated fully cooked beef Pot Roast, shredded or fully cooked steak, cubed
  • 6 ounces prepared smoked Beef Sausage
  • 1 cup butternut squash, diced
  • 1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, sliced into 3/4 inch pieces and halved
  • 2 ears sweet corn, cut in half
  • 4 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons all-purpose seasoning blend, such as Old Bay

COOKING:

  • Combine beef and vegetables in large bowl. Add oil and seasoning; toss to coat.
  • Preheat grill to medium heat (approximately 350°F).
  • Place a 12″ x 12″ square of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on work surface. Add 1/4 of beef and vegetable mixture to center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets.
  • Grill for 10 to 12 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Cook’s Tip: Packets can also be prepared in a 350°F oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

