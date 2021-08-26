Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to assemble electric fuel cell modules in 2023
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota will start rolling out new, electric fuel cells out of Georgetown.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will assemble “integrated dual fuel cell modules.” That’ll start in 2023.
The goal is to use these fuel cells in heavy-duty trucks to cut harmful emissions.
The cells offer a 300 mile range for an 80,000 pound truck load.
