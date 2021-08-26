Advertisement

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to assemble electric fuel cell modules in 2023

A man was killed in a workplace accident February 5.
A man was killed in a workplace accident February 5.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota will start rolling out new, electric fuel cells out of Georgetown.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will assemble “integrated dual fuel cell modules.” That’ll start in 2023.

The goal is to use these fuel cells in heavy-duty trucks to cut harmful emissions.

The cells offer a 300 mile range for an 80,000 pound truck load.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Police said 40-year-old Anthony Harris fired a shot in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on...
Man facing charges after shots fired at Lexington hotel
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

UK students cautiously optimistic ahead of football season
During an emotional vigil, friends and family leaned on each other as they cope with the loss...
‘Put the guns down:’ Family of Lexington murder victim pleads for end to violence
Transylvania University
Transylvania University to require students, staff to get vaccinated
The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort is closing until further notice, effective...
Salato Wildlife Education Center closing temporarily