Transylvania University to require students, staff to get vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University will require students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They must be vaccinated by October 13.

Everyone must wear masks in public indoor spaces on campus, regardless of their vaccine status.

Transy’s fall semester begins Monday.

You can read more of the university’s Healthy at Transy guidelines by clicking here.

