UK mandating weekly tests for all unvaccinated faculty, staff, students

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky announced beginning September 1, COVID-19 testing for everyone (faculty, staff and students) on campus who is unvaccinated will be mandatory.

Unvaccinated students have already been testing, but the requirement is now extending to faculty and staff.

UK President Eli Capilouto made the announcement Thursday.

“I have made this decision in consultation with our elected faculty, staff and student representatives, based on their very thoughtful recommendations as we continue to navigate in response to emerging data and evidence related to the pandemic,” President Capilouto said.

The university says testing will be required on a weekly basis. If and when someone is fully vaccinated, they will no longer be required to test.

Here are the highlights of the university’s testing plan:

  • Employees should begin signing up for their mandatory testing appointments on August 30.
  • Testing will begin September 1.
  • Two employee-only testing sites will be opened on campus. They will provide details on those sites shortly.
  • Employees can be tested during work hours. Workers who are paid hourly will not have to take leave time to test.
  • Students will continue testing in the Blue Box Theatre at the Gatton Student Center. Employees can continue testing at this location as well.
  • Anyone can continue to test as well at the community site on College Way near Kentucky Proud Park.
  • However, there will be penalties for non-compliance. Those measures must be equitable, regardless of whether someone is a faculty, student or staff member.
  • Masks continue to be required indoors regardless of vaccination.
