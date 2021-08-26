Advertisement

UK students cautiously optimistic ahead of football season

(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re 10 days from kickoff, and SEC schools are starting to announce their mask and vaccine requirements for fans.

LSU became the first to require fans 12 years of age and older to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to go to football games in Tiger Stadium.

Louisiana is one of the least vaccinated states in the country, with 40% of the population fully vaccinated.

A requirement aimed at slowing the spread of COVID, LSU’s president said as the flagship school in the state, they have a responsibility to ensure the safety of students and the entire community. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said 99.1% of his team are vaccinated.

UK announced Wednesday masks will be required when fans are in any indoor areas at Kroger Field, but not in any of the outdoor areas.

READ MORE: What you need to know to attend a UK football game at Kroger Field

“As long as we’re in person, certain stuff like mask mandates, won’t matter. There’s still a decent amount of students trying to get vaccinated as I see in the student center and other testing centers,” UK student Dorian Cleveland said.

Students seem to agree the mask requirements have gone well on campus so far, but following the newly announced policies, they remain cautiously optimistic ahead of the season.

“I hope we can keep it pretty consistent the whole year. I wouldn’t want to see everybody crowded in at once and then we have a spike and it ruins it for the rest of the year. So consistency is what I hope for,” UK student Joshua Hales said.

UK said they will not require proof of vaccination from fans.

As of July 20, Kentucky had not yet met the SEC commissioner’s threshold of an 80% vaccinated team. When asked about the team’s vaccination status on Media Day three weeks ago, UK Head Coach Mark Stoops said the team was in a good, strong position. He said he believed the team would reach the goal in time for the season.

UK will open up the season against Louisiana Monroe.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Police said 40-year-old Anthony Harris fired a shot in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on...
Man facing charges after shots fired at Lexington hotel
File image
Former Pulaski Co. constable dies in Grayson Co. Detention Center

Latest News

A man was killed in a workplace accident February 5.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to assemble electric fuel cell modules in 2023
During an emotional vigil, friends and family leaned on each other as they cope with the loss...
‘Put the guns down:’ Family of Lexington murder victim pleads for end to violence
Transylvania University
Transylvania University to require students, staff to get vaccinated
The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort is closing until further notice, effective...
Salato Wildlife Education Center closing temporarily