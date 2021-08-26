WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold another Team Kentucky Update.

Economic development, infrastructure improvements and coronavirus in Kentucky are among the topics Gov. Beshear is expected to address during today’s update.

The update comes one day after Beshear reported that Kentucky has some of the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Watch live above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

