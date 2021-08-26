Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold another Team Kentucky Update.

Economic development, infrastructure improvements and coronavirus in Kentucky are among the topics Gov. Beshear is expected to address during today’s update.

The update comes one day after Beshear reported that Kentucky has some of the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Watch live above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

