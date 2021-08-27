Beshear reports 4,815 new COVID-19 cases; 13.33% positivity rate
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 4,815 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 562,623 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.33% positivity rate, an all-time high. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,529 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 18 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,685.
As of Friday, 2,129 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 592 are in the ICU, and 349 are on ventilators.
The governor also reported 2,496,578 Kentuckians vaccinated.
