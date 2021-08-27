Advertisement

Beshear reports 4,815 new COVID-19 cases; 13.33% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,815 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 562,623 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.33% positivity rate, an all-time high. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,529 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 18 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,685.

As of Friday, 2,129 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 592 are in the ICU, and 349 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,496,578 Kentuckians vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig

Latest News

Riley Welch added as a grad assistant.
Kentucky adds Riley Welch as graduate assistant
Police said 19-year-old Naomi Romero is charged with facilitation of a murder, falsely...
Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Waffle House
“Anytime you have to use NTI days, it’s always a difficult decision because you know this year...
Ky. school districts hope for more NTI days amid COVID surge
For some breast cancer patients, lymphedema can add to the burden cancer brings. Kentucky...
Kentucky CancerLink working to relieves burdens cancer patients may experience